Community South Credit Union gives $5,500 to area educators

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Community South Credit Union announced the recipients of the 2021 “Make-A-Splash!” Classroom Grant. The grant gives money to educators for unique projects that can enhance the classroom experience. Four grants were awarded this year to winners in Holmes, Walton, and Washington Counties totaling $5,500.

The winners include Jill Cook at Bonifay K8 School, Joseph Proffitt at Walton Middle School, Melissa Caren Brock at Vernon Elementary School, and Stephanie Walters at Kate Smith Elementary School. Each educator was awarded money based on their individual project proposals. Bonifay K8 School will receive $1,500 to update the lighting system in the student theatre. Walton Middle School will receive $1,500 to build Garden Tower Composting Containers. Vernon Elementary School will receive $1,500 to purchase percussion instruments. Kate Smith Elementary School will receive $1,000 for a project that focuses on the needs of others and celebrates community individuals.

Community South Credit Union is a not-for-profit that is owned and operated by the members it serves. It has more than 13,000 members that serve in Gadsden, Liberty, Calhoun, Holmes, Jackson, Bay, Okaloosa, Walton, and Washington Counties.

