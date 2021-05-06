Advertisement

Community South Credit Union gives $5,500 to area educators

Area schools receive a total of $5,500 in grants for various projects and improvements.
Area schools receive a total of $5,500 in grants for various projects and improvements.(Wvue)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Community South Credit Union announced the recipients of the 2021 “Make-A-Splash!” Classroom Grant. The grant gives money to educators for unique projects that can enhance the classroom experience. Four grants were awarded this year to winners in Holmes, Walton, and Washington Counties totaling $5,500.

The winners include Jill Cook at Bonifay K8 School, Joseph Proffitt at Walton Middle School, Melissa Caren Brock at Vernon Elementary School, and Stephanie Walters at Kate Smith Elementary School. Each educator was awarded money based on their individual project proposals. Bonifay K8 School will receive $1,500 to update the lighting system in the student theatre. Walton Middle School will receive $1,500 to build Garden Tower Composting Containers. Vernon Elementary School will receive $1,500 to purchase percussion instruments. Kate Smith Elementary School will receive $1,000 for a project that focuses on the needs of others and celebrates community individuals.

Community South Credit Union is a not-for-profit that is owned and operated by the members it serves. It has more than 13,000 members that serve in Gadsden, Liberty, Calhoun, Holmes, Jackson, Bay, Okaloosa, Walton, and Washington Counties.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Kolfage was arrested by federal officials in Miramar Beach Thursday morning.
Local president of “We Build the Wall” faces new federal indictment
Officials say a crash involving three vehicles sent multiple people to the hospital Wednesday...
Multiple injuries reported in triple car crash
Panama City Beach Code Enforcement doesn't mess around when double red flags are flying. If...
Nearly $60,000 in double red flag citations handed out in PCB
One person was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries after a head-on crash in Calhoun...
One seriously injured in head-on crash on Highway 20
Officials say a crash involving three vehicles sent multiple people to the hospital Wednesday...
Multiple injuries reported in Panama City Beach crash

Latest News

Licensed mental health professional Suzanne Clark said a leading driver to this is the sense of...
Mothers speak on mental health ahead of Mother’s Day
Judge Joseph Hatchett, the first African American to serve on the Supreme Court of Florida, was...
Honoring Florida’s first black Supreme Court justice
Street Art Festival
Mom's Mental Health PKG
Mom's Mental Health PKG
WWII Memorial PKG
WWII Memorial PKG