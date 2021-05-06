Florida election law signing backlash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - An hour after Governor Ron DeSantis signed new election law changes, the League of Women Voters and a host of other groups filed suit. It names all 67 Elections Supervisors, the Secretary of State, and the Attorney General.

Reporters were barred from the private event where the bill was signed. And Florida’s lone Statewide elected Democrat, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, was quick to criticize.

“He took the state plane, the plane you and I pay for, to fly down to a location two miles from his master at Mar-A-Lago,” Fried said.

Fried has made no secret of her plans to challenge the Governor in 2022, or what she says are his motivations for signing the bill on national TV.

“I have absolutely no doubt that this piece of legislation was for the sole purposes of him trying to insure a reelect in 2022 to only run for President in 2024.”

Fried has filed a friend of the court brief in a 69-page federal lawsuit filed by the League of Women Voters. The suit seeks to invalidate restrictive changes to the use of drop boxes and argues the bill restricts every step of the voting process in Florida.

And we are told to expect the courts to take a hard look at restrictions on their party voter registration organizations.

Groups must tell potential voters their application may not be turned in on time, that they have other options to return the application by mail or in person, or fill it out online.

Leon Supervisor Mark Earley, who is also the Vice President of the State Elections Supervisors says, “If you have questions, call your local elections office.”

Earley and the state’s other 66 Supervisors of Elections opposed most of the legislation.

“I don’t think there need to be many changes. But, the law is what it is and we’ll see how the court cases play out,” Earley told us.

Either side is expected to appeal if they lose.

The Governor won in 2018 by just over 32,000 votes, making it the closest race for governor in at least 40 years. A second lawsuit has also been filed by the NAACP. It too alleges the purposed of the legislation is to suppress voter turnout.