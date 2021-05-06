High school, college students awarded scholarships at SAME Industry Day

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Fourteen high school and college students were given scholarships Wednesday at the 2021 Society of American Military Engineers Industry Day in Panama City Beach.

Officials say this is the most recipients ever awarded at the Panama City Post of SAME.

SAME was founded in 1920 to engage military and federal government engineers with those in private industry. It is a nonprofit professional engineer association headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, with chapters worldwide. In 2019, the Panama City Post was chosen and awarded the Top Medium Size Post in the United States.

College students who were given scholarships include:

Benjamin Hicks (EE) - UF

Jonathan Feitel (EE) - UF

Matthew Eggimann (ME) - UCF

Sean Smith (EE) - FSU PC

Grayson Smith (ME) - FSU PC

Joshua Owens (ME) - UF

David Adams (ME) - FSU

Ashley Zierden (CE) - GCSC

Brei Leingang (CE) - FSU PC

High school students who were given scholarships include:

Carl Moore III (ME) - Howard University

Devin Gainer (Applied Physics) - USF

Luke Station (AE) - GCSC

Mason Kazebeer (SE) - Florida Polytechnic University

Katelynn Turney-Rudisill (BE) - UF, Richard C. Woodworth honorary Scholarship

