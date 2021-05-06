High school, college students awarded scholarships at SAME Industry Day
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Fourteen high school and college students were given scholarships Wednesday at the 2021 Society of American Military Engineers Industry Day in Panama City Beach.
Officials say this is the most recipients ever awarded at the Panama City Post of SAME.
SAME was founded in 1920 to engage military and federal government engineers with those in private industry. It is a nonprofit professional engineer association headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, with chapters worldwide. In 2019, the Panama City Post was chosen and awarded the Top Medium Size Post in the United States.
College students who were given scholarships include:
- Benjamin Hicks (EE) - UF
- Jonathan Feitel (EE) - UF
- Matthew Eggimann (ME) - UCF
- Sean Smith (EE) - FSU PC
- Grayson Smith (ME) - FSU PC
- Joshua Owens (ME) - UF
- David Adams (ME) - FSU
- Ashley Zierden (CE) - GCSC
- Brei Leingang (CE) - FSU PC
High school students who were given scholarships include:
- Carl Moore III (ME) - Howard University
- Devin Gainer (Applied Physics) - USF
- Luke Station (AE) - GCSC
- Mason Kazebeer (SE) - Florida Polytechnic University
- Katelynn Turney-Rudisill (BE) - UF, Richard C. Woodworth honorary Scholarship
