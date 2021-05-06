Advertisement

Josh Duggar granted release as he awaits child porn trial

Former reality TV star Josh Duggar starred on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until it was pulled...
Former reality TV star Josh Duggar starred on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until it was pulled from the network in 2015 following revelations that Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter.(Source: Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 9:31 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former reality TV star Josh Duggar will be released as he awaits trial on charges that he downloaded and possessed child pornography.

U.S. District Judge Christy Comstock on Wednesday ordered Duggar confined to the home of family friends who have agreed to serve as custodians during his release. The judge barred Duggar from any Internet-accessible devices.

Duggar starred on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until it was pulled from the network in 2015 following revelations that Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter.

He was indicted on the federal child pornography charges on Friday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Kolfage was arrested by federal officials in Miramar Beach Thursday morning.
Local president of “We Build the Wall” faces new federal indictment
Officials say a crash involving three vehicles sent multiple people to the hospital Wednesday...
Multiple injuries reported in triple car crash
Panama City Beach Code Enforcement doesn't mess around when double red flags are flying. If...
Nearly $60,000 in double red flag citations handed out in PCB
One person was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries after a head-on crash in Calhoun...
One seriously injured in head-on crash on Highway 20
Officials say a crash involving three vehicles sent multiple people to the hospital Wednesday...
Multiple injuries reported in Panama City Beach crash

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, President Donald Trump waves as he boards...
Online speech shield under fire as Trump Facebook ban stays
Federal prosecutors say a Dallas man has been arrested on a charge of smuggling migrants
Federal prosecutors say a Dallas man has been arrested on a charge of smuggling migrants
In this Oct. 8, 2019, file photo, protesters gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington....
Prospects dim for passage of LGBTQ rights bill in Senate
Licensed mental health professional Suzanne Clark said a leading driver to this is the sense of...
Mothers speak on mental health ahead of Mother’s Day
Judge Joseph Hatchett, the first African American to serve on the Supreme Court of Florida, was...
Honoring Florida’s first black Supreme Court justice