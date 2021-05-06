Local president of “We Build the Wall” faces new federal indictment

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local man who has been arrested and charged with defrauding people out of hundreds of thousands of dollars is now facing a new federal indictment.

Brian Kolfage founded the organization “We Build the Wall” in 2018 to build part of the border wall between the United States and Mexico. In August, he was arrested and charged with fraud and money laundering-related offenses. That case is out of the Southern District of New York.

Thursday, a federal grand jury indicted Kolfage for crimes related to the filing of his 2019 income taxes. The indictment alleges that between January 2019 and July 202, Kolfage engaged in a scheme to defraud the government in relation to his 2019 federal income tax returns. The charges allege Kolfage received hundred of thousands of dollars from multiple organizations during 2019, including We Build the Wall, Inc., which were deposited in his personal bank account. He allegedly failed to report this income to the IRS. He is charged with one count of filing a false tax return and one count of wire fraud related to the electronic filing of his tax return.

Kolfage will make his initial appearance on this indictment on May 27th. If he is convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

