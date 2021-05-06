Neighbors reflect on Mussett Bayou wildfire one year later

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One year after a wildfire destroyed dozens of homes in a Santa Rosa Beach neighborhood residents said they are thankful.

“Tragedy works really in different ways. I’m just blessed that my house didn’t burn down,” Renice Blanchard, who lives in Santa Rosa Beach, said.

Five hundred acres burned in the Mussett Bayou wildfire on May 6, 2020, changing many people’s lives overnight.

“I’m thankful for the people in my life rather than things I have. We lost everything, everybody’s safe, so much stronger now and we’re back in our house, we’ve rebuilt,” Amy Baker, who lost her home in the fire, said.

While the neighborhood is rebuilding, there are still signs of last year’s wildfire.

“We used to be surrounded by woods and you were secluded and you had more privacy. Now I can see the interstate from my living room,” Blanchard said.

Neighbors agree they wouldn’t have made it through the tragedy without each other.

“This event brought us closer… Those were my neighbors and now we’re really close friends because of the ordeal that we went through together,” Blanchard said.

“The community has been amazing. Freeport High School, South Walton High School, churches, banks, former students of mine, friends, and family... just an outpouring of love and support from the community,” Baker said.

And are grateful for firefighters and first responders.

“[One firefighter] said, ‘Sir we’ve got a 31-knot wind coming and it’s coming right up your butt, you need to get out of here.’ That guy deserves a medal,” Blanchard said.

“Thank you so much for everything that you did for us. For me, I was able to salvage some things in my garage,” Baker said.

A year later these neighbors said they’ve come a long way.

“It was a very scary experience for everybody. My mom sent me a text today because we knew it was the year anniversary coming up and her words exactly were, ‘Sometimes you’re in a dark place and you think you’ve been buried, but you’ve only actually been planted,’” Baker said.

