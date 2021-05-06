Advertisement

One seriously injured in head-on crash on Highway 20

One person was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries after a head-on crash in Calhoun...
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries after a head-on crash in Calhoun County Thursday.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say a 28-year-old man from Panama City was driving a pickup truck on Highway 20 near County Road 1 when he drifted off the road. They say he overcorrected his truck, causing it to cross the centerline.

Troopers say that’s when his truck hit head-on with an SUV driven by a 58-year-old woman from Altha. They say the woman tried to avoid the crash but was unable to.

The woman reportedly suffered severe injuries. No injuries were reported for the man.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

