One seriously injured in head-on crash on Highway 20

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries after a head-on crash in Calhoun County Thursday.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say a 28-year-old man from Panama City was driving a pickup truck on Highway 20 near County Road 1 when he drifted off the road. They say he overcorrected his truck, causing it to cross the centerline.

Troopers say that’s when his truck hit head-on with an SUV driven by a 58-year-old woman from Altha. They say the woman tried to avoid the crash but was unable to.

The woman reportedly suffered severe injuries. No injuries were reported for the man.

