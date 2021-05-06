Suspect accused of killing Panama City Beach man pleads not guilty to new charges

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One of five men accused of killing a Panama City Beach man in December 2019 has pleaded not guilty to upgraded charges.

According to court documents, Jorge Perez was in court Thursday. He entered a plea of not guilty to first-degree murder with a firearm and attempted robbery with a firearm.

In December 2019, authorities say Perez was one of five men who shot and killed Edward Ross, 30, at his Panama City Beach home. Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies say witnesses told them three black men knocked on the door at Ross’ home. They say they forced their way into the home and shot Ross multiple times. Authorities say they believe the men were trying to rob Ross.

In April, Perez’s charges were upgraded from second-degree murder to first-degree murder after a grand jury indictment. He is due back in court in July.

