PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Golden Apple Award Winner is Mrs. Stephanie Chambers of Tommy Smith Elementary School.

Mrs. Chambers has been a teacher for the last five years and has been at Tommy Smith Elementary School for two years.

She said she knew she wanted to be a teacher since she was a little girl. Mrs. Chambers said she couldn’t be more honored to be recognized as an outstanding teacher and be nominated as this week’s Golden Apple Award Winner.

“But the fact that a parent sees what I am doing is helping their student whether it be academically or in life skills it means the world to me,” Chambers said.

Mrs. Chambers added, her favorite thing about being a teacher is seeing her students learn something and apply it, even outside of the classroom.

