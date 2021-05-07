BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A top beach destination and a rise in high school graduation rates top this week’s 850 Good News.

The emerald waters and white sand beaches of Panama City Beach draw in many visitors every year. Now, the world’s most beautiful beaches are a top beach destination in the United States, according to one magazine.

In Newsweek’s list of the 25 most popular beaches in America, Panama City Beach is tied for the top spot with Huntington Beach, California. Both reporting 19 million annual visitors.

Florida swept a chunk of the rankings with Destin, Saint Petersburg, Fort Lauderdale, Miami Beach, and South Beach.

Students at Bay District Schools have faced many challenges in the past two and a half years, especially seniors.

School leaders say Hurricane Michael and a global pandemic have made the students resilient.

Graduation Options Instructional Specialist Jennifer Jennings says the graduation rate for the 2019-2020 school year was almost 89 percent. Compare this to the 2017-2018 school year, which was 81 percent.

“I think we really need to look internally and see the supports that have been offered to students and that’s why with their hard work, they were able to walk the stage,” Jennings said.

Graduation rates from this school year won’t be available for some time. The last day of school is May 28th.

Feeding the Gulf Coast and Bay County Public Transit System are teaming up to help drive out hunger.

The month-long campaign hopes to provide support for those struggling with food insecurity.

Leaders say that support is especially important as we head into the summer months and hurricane season.

“We are The Feeding America Food Bank that serves Bay County and they have seen the tremendous need in the community that people are still struggling to make ends meet right now,” Kyle Schoolar, the Feeding the Gulf Coast Advocacy Manager, said. “They wanted to partner with us to raise food so then we could then put out to Bay County to help families during this time.”

The campaign will run until May 26th.

That wraps up this week’s 850 Good News.

