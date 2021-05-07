Advertisement

Area golfers among those taking part in U.S. Open Qualifier at Nicklaus Course Thursday

By Scott Rossman
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 10:41 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -51 golfers took part in a first stage, or regional U.S. Open Qualifier Thursday at the Nicklaus Course at the Bay Point Resort. Those 51 coming from all around the country, though many of them from this area, or with ties to the area.

One such golfer was Mosley alum Zach Zediker, who, following his time at Delta State, is now taking his shot at a professional career. Zach played well Thursday, posting five birdies with just three bogeys, good for a two under par 70. Unfortunately that was two strokes shy of the score needed to advance.

Three players did advance, led by led by Henry Westmoreland out of Wacissa, southeast of Tally. He shot a 6 under 66, with a clean card indeed. Westmoreland with an eagle, four birdies and no bogeys on the way to that 66. Ben Reichert of Buffalo shot a 67, and two golfers, Niceville’s Patrick Poate and Dothan’s Calum Masters tied for third at 68, Masters won a playoff so he’s in, Poate is first alternate.

Among the other area players competing Thursday, South Walton High School junior, who finished well back in the pack but still racks up some valuable experience. FSU was represented by some golfers, including Cole Anderson, who like Zediker, shot a two under 70. Cole’s FSU teammate Greyson Porter shot a three under 69 and wound up as the second alternate. 11 players managed to shoot under par, with another three at even par.

