Army to allow ponytails, braids for female soldiers

Under the updated policy, female soldiers may wear braids and ponytails down the center of their back in all uniforms.(Source: Army)
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
(CNN) - The U.S. Army has changed its grooming policy so that female soldiers are now allowed to wear ponytails while in uniform.

A review of the Army’s grooming policy was ordered last year by then-acting Secretary of Defense Mark Esper to address race and inequality in the military.

Under the updated policy, female soldiers may wear braids and ponytails down the center of their back in all uniforms.

The length cannot go past the bottom of the shoulder blades, and it can’t “hinder a soldier’s performance or present a safety risk” during tactical or physical training.

The Army G1 uniform policy branch sergeant major said the new modification is more practical and will help alleviate hair loss and damage to the scalp.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

