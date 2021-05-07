Bay County Chamber of Commerce and other local agencies to celebrate tourism industry all month long

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County’s number one industry is getting some special recognition during the month of May. NewsChannel 7′s Sam Martello was live Friday morning from Panama City to tell us more.

The Bay County Chamber of Commerce designates May as Tourism Appreciation Month, otherwise known as TAM, with the purpose of celebrating the county’s tourism industry by partnering with local businesses through special events.

The month kicks off with First Friday held today, May 7 from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at FSU Panama City. Other events include the 2021 Spring Classic Golf Tournament happening May 14 at the Bay Point Golf Resort as well as the TAM Cornhole Tournament and Tourism After Hours events on May 18 at Destination Panama City.

Destination Panama City will host its event on May 19th from 4-6 p.m. at 101 West Beach Drive. There will be live music, food, and beverages.

Visit Panama City Beach will host its virtual event May 2nd-8th on its Facebook page Visit Panama City Beach | Facebook.

Officials with the Panama City Beach Convention & Visitors Bureau say Bay County is a place where visitors can choose from a wide range of activities and amenities to make their vacation personal to them during any time of the year.

For more information, watch Sam’s full interview.

