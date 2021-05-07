Advertisement

Bay County Chamber of Commerce and other local agencies to celebrate tourism industry all month long

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County’s number one industry is getting some special recognition during the month of May. NewsChannel 7′s Sam Martello was live Friday morning from Panama City to tell us more.

The Bay County Chamber of Commerce designates May as Tourism Appreciation Month, otherwise known as TAM, with the purpose of celebrating the county’s tourism industry by partnering with local businesses through special events.

The month kicks off with First Friday held today, May 7 from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at FSU Panama City. Other events include the 2021 Spring Classic Golf Tournament happening May 14 at the Bay Point Golf Resort as well as the TAM Cornhole Tournament and Tourism After Hours events on May 18 at Destination Panama City.

Destination Panama City will host its event on May 19th from 4-6 p.m. at 101 West Beach Drive. There will be live music, food, and beverages.

Visit Panama City Beach will host its virtual event May 2nd-8th on its Facebook page Visit Panama City Beach | Facebook.

Officials with the Panama City Beach Convention & Visitors Bureau say Bay County is a place where visitors can choose from a wide range of activities and amenities to make their vacation personal to them during any time of the year.

For more information, watch Sam’s full interview.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Kolfage was arrested by federal officials in Miramar Beach Thursday morning.
Local president of “We Build the Wall” faces new federal indictment
Officials say a crash involving three vehicles sent multiple people to the hospital Wednesday...
Multiple injuries reported in triple car crash
Panama City Beach Code Enforcement doesn't mess around when double red flags are flying. If...
Nearly $60,000 in double red flag citations handed out in PCB
One person was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries after a head-on crash in Calhoun...
One seriously injured in head-on crash on Highway 20
Officials say a crash involving three vehicles sent multiple people to the hospital Wednesday...
Multiple injuries reported in Panama City Beach crash

Latest News

Licensed mental health professional Suzanne Clark said a leading driver to this is the sense of...
Mothers speak on mental health ahead of Mother’s Day
Judge Joseph Hatchett, the first African American to serve on the Supreme Court of Florida, was...
Honoring Florida’s first black Supreme Court justice
Street Art Festival
Mom's Mental Health PKG
Mom's Mental Health PKG
WWII Memorial PKG
WWII Memorial PKG