Advertisement

Credit card fraud suspect wanted

Panama City Police say they are looking for this woman in connection with multiple credit card...
Panama City Police say they are looking for this woman in connection with multiple credit card fraud cases.(Panama City Police Department)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police want your help finding a woman they believe is connected to several credit card fraud cases.

Police say the suspect is a Black woman seen wearing an “MTV” t-shirt, black pants, a green baseball hat, and a facemask. They say this woman was seen at different businesses using multiple victims’ credit cards.

If you recognize this woman, or have any information on this case, call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100 or submit a tip anonymously through the Panama City PD Tip411 app.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Kolfage was arrested by federal officials in Miramar Beach Thursday morning.
Local president of “We Build the Wall” faces new federal indictment
Officials say a crash involving three vehicles sent multiple people to the hospital Wednesday...
Multiple injuries reported in triple car crash
Panama City Beach Code Enforcement doesn't mess around when double red flags are flying. If...
Nearly $60,000 in double red flag citations handed out in PCB
One person was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries after a head-on crash in Calhoun...
One seriously injured in head-on crash on Highway 20
Officials say a crash involving three vehicles sent multiple people to the hospital Wednesday...
Multiple injuries reported in Panama City Beach crash

Latest News

Licensed mental health professional Suzanne Clark said a leading driver to this is the sense of...
Mothers speak on mental health ahead of Mother’s Day
Judge Joseph Hatchett, the first African American to serve on the Supreme Court of Florida, was...
Honoring Florida’s first black Supreme Court justice
Street Art Festival
Mom's Mental Health PKG
Mom's Mental Health PKG
WWII Memorial PKG
WWII Memorial PKG