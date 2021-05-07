Credit card fraud suspect wanted

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police want your help finding a woman they believe is connected to several credit card fraud cases.

Police say the suspect is a Black woman seen wearing an “MTV” t-shirt, black pants, a green baseball hat, and a facemask. They say this woman was seen at different businesses using multiple victims’ credit cards.

If you recognize this woman, or have any information on this case, call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100 or submit a tip anonymously through the Panama City PD Tip411 app.

