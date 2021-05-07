Advertisement

Disorderly conduct suspects wanted after videos posted to social media

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After videos posted to social media show fights in Panama City Beach last month, police have opened two investigations.

Police say the first fight they’re investigating happened on Sunday, April 25th, in the area of Long Beach Plaza in the 10000 block of Front Beach Road. They say the incident involved a large group of people believed to be from the Montgomery area. Two suspects have been identified as Qwashunda Sanders and Rashad Glasper, both of Wetumpka, Alabama. Arrest warrants have been obtained for both. Police believe more charges will be filed in this case. If you know the identity of anyone in this case, call the Panama City Beach Police Department at 850-233-5000.

Panama City Beach Police say the altercation happened Sunday, April 25th.
Panama City Beach Police say the altercation happened Sunday, April 25th.(Panama City Beach Police Department)

Police say the second fight happened Thursday, April 29th, during Thunder Beach. They say there was a minor crash in the area of Back Beach Road and Hills Road. They say there was a fight between several people after the crash. Those involved are believed to be from Hamilton and Columbus, Georgia. Police say the primary aggressors were Michael Carmoega, Jr. of Columbus, Cody Sebastian Brock Taylor of Hamilton, and Bryan Taylor of Hamilton. All three have arrest warrants for disorderly conduct.

Panama City Beach Police say the fight happened after a minor traffic crash involving people...
Panama City Beach Police say the fight happened after a minor traffic crash involving people visiting for the Thunder Beach Motorcycle Rally.(Panama City Beach Police)

Police say criminal charges will be filed against all who take part in criminal behavior.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Kolfage was arrested by federal officials in Miramar Beach Thursday morning.
Local president of “We Build the Wall” faces new federal indictment
Officials say a crash involving three vehicles sent multiple people to the hospital Wednesday...
Multiple injuries reported in triple car crash
Panama City Beach Code Enforcement doesn't mess around when double red flags are flying. If...
Nearly $60,000 in double red flag citations handed out in PCB
One person was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries after a head-on crash in Calhoun...
One seriously injured in head-on crash on Highway 20
Officials say a crash involving three vehicles sent multiple people to the hospital Wednesday...
Multiple injuries reported in Panama City Beach crash

Latest News

Licensed mental health professional Suzanne Clark said a leading driver to this is the sense of...
Mothers speak on mental health ahead of Mother’s Day
Judge Joseph Hatchett, the first African American to serve on the Supreme Court of Florida, was...
Honoring Florida’s first black Supreme Court justice
Street Art Festival
Mom's Mental Health PKG
Mom's Mental Health PKG
WWII Memorial PKG
WWII Memorial PKG