Friday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet and clear start on radar and satellite this morning. Plenty of sunshine heads our way throughout your Friday. So grab the shades and for those early morning commuters susceptible to feeling chilly, maybe a light jacket!

It’s natural air conditioning outside this morning as we’re waking up largely in the 50s, closer to 60 on the beaches. We have a wonderfully cool and crisp start to a beautiful spring day ahead on a Friday! And how about a pleasantly warm afternoon as highs reach the upper 70s near 80 degrees. It’ll be a very comfortable warmth this afternoon under the sunshine as humidity is almost non-existent in today’s forecast thanks to a slightly breezy northwesterly wind this afternoon.

That northerly flow sticks around for another 24hrs and keeps us feeling great through Saturday. Plenty of sunshine lies ahead in the weekend forecast as high pressure builds in from the west. Eventually the ridge slides to our east by Sunday, and with clockwise winds around areas of high pressure, we’ll see a southerly wind return by the late weekend. That will bring about a return of humidity late in the day for Mother’s Day and a warm feeling afternoon.

However, mom will get to enjoy plenty of sunshine for Sunday before rain chances return heading into several days early next week.

Bottom Line...

For today, abundant sunshine with a pleasant spring feel with a lack of humidity in slightly breezy northeasterly winds and highs in the upper 70s near 80°. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps this beautiful weather around for the weekend with a bit of warmth returning by Mother’s Day afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.