Habitat for Humanity home built by women in Marianna

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Owning a home is a life-changing milestone for many people, one that Tracee Tanner will soon get to experience.

“It has taken me a long time to get to where I am today, I’ve worked very very hard,” Tanner said.

But the first step is building.

Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity volunteers are women helping women.

“We all know mothers and grandmothers and things of that nature but women do a lot,” Cynthia Williams, homeowner services manager for Habitat for Humanity, said.

Women’s Build gives them a platform and a second chance.

“No one’s story is the same, but everyone’s story is similar: They didn’t have an opportunity. Chipola area Habitat reached out to them and said, ‘We see that you need this, and we feel like we can fill a gap and reach out a hand and give you an opportunity to have a safe, affordable home,’” Williams said.

For Tanner, owning a home is a symbol of years of hard work paying off.

“I just kind of lost my way for a number of years and there was just a catalyst in my life that finally made me see, ‘You’ve got to change some things about yourself,’” Tanner said.

Habitat for Humanity is giving her that opportunity.

“The whole point of the Women’s Build is to give women a platform for their part and what it is to establish a solid and successful home,” Williams said.

And hope for a brighter future.

“Well, I think it gives hope to those who are struggling,” Tanner said.

