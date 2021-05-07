Advertisement

Lynn Haven building inspector charged with official misconduct, fraud

Michael Gordon is charged with official misconduct and fraud.
Michael Gordon is charged with official misconduct and fraud.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Lynn Haven Police have arrested a man who worked as a building inspector in and for the city.

Police say Michael Gordon, 59, is accused of doing building inspections, or having others do building inspections for his business, but not having the correct license. They say this happened in at least 85 building inspections over the course of a year.

Investigators say the workers did the inspections at the direction of Gordon and Gordon knew what they were doing.

Police say Gordon and/or his company, Gordon & Associates Inspections, LLC, earned $12,436.84 from the work. When this happened, police say Gordon was acting in an official capacity as the building inspector in and for the City of Lynn Haven.

Investigators say inspectors working for Gordon admitted to conducting fraudulent inspections at Gordon’s direction. They also say there was no system of checks and balance and/or reinspections provided in the cases to ensure the work was done properly and/or to code.

Police say Chief Ricky Ramie started the investigation after finding out Gordon received a Registered General Contractor’s License in Calhoun County, which is the subject of an ongoing public corruption investigation. They say Gordon is also the subject of an administrative complaint to the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation for Failure to Inspect.

Gordon is charged with official misconduct and fraud.

This is an ongoing investigation and police say additional arrests are anticipated. If you have information on this case, call the Lynn Haven Police Department at 850-265-4111.

