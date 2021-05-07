Advertisement

Man sentenced for deadly DUI crash

Hilson Smith was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for the charges of DUI manslaughter,...
Hilson Smith was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for the charges of DUI manslaughter, DUI causing serious bodily injury, and violation of probation.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The man responsible for a deadly crash in 2019 will now serve prison time and never drive again.

Hilson Smith, 23, was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for the charges of DUI manslaughter, DUI causing serious bodily injury, and violation of probation. Smith was also sentenced to 60 days in the county jail for possession of alcohol by a person under 21.

On January 17, 2019, Smith ran a red light at the intersection of Mary Esther Boulevard and Hollywood Boulevard in Mary Esther. He T-boned another vehicle, killing one of the two women inside. While investigating, Florida Highway Patrol Troopers found numerous alcoholic beverages in Smith’s car. His blood-alcohol test was taken four hours after the crash and still came back at a level of .095. The legal limit is .08.

in addition to his prison sentence, Smith’s driver’s license has been permanently revoked and he must receive alcohol treatment while in prison. He has also been ordered to 50 hours of community service and must go to DUI school.

