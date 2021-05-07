Multiple injuries reported in Panama City Beach crash

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Multiple people, including children, were injured in a crash in Panama City Beach Wednesday night.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say a pickup truck driven by a 36-year-old man was driving east on Back Beach Road near Allison Avenue. They say the man stopped his vehicle with a trailer in the road, and began backing it up, attempting to back into a parking lot off of Back Beach Road.

They say an SUV was driving right behind the truck. The SUV was driven by a 53-year-old man and had a 52-year-old woman, a 12-year-old girl, a 7-year-old girl, and an 8 year-old girl inside.

Troopers say the SUV hit the pickup truck’s front left side door, causing the SUV to spin. A second SUV that was driving behind the first two vehicles then hit the SUV that was spinning. That second SUV was driven by a 22-year-old woman.

The man in the pickup truck reported minor injuries. The woman in the SUV was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries. The man and the children in that SUV were reported to have serious injuries. The woman in the second SUV reportedly had no injuries.

