Locals weigh in on talks to widen Panama City Beach Parkway

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’ve driven on Panama City Beach Parkway recently, also known to locals as Back Beach Road, you may have found yourself at a standstill at times. A public workshop was held Thursday hoped to address traffic issues on the busy roadway.

The Bay County Transportation Planning Organization hears residents’ traffic and road concerns. The TPO and local officials held a long-range transportation plan workshop to get input from the community on what they’d like to see. Officials said they’re pushing hard to get the state to commit to widening Back Beach Road to six lanes. Vice Mayor Geoff McConnell said this is a fantastic step toward easing traffic congestion.

“Getting funds for this and widening this road is going to be good, not just for Panama City Beach, but for everyone here in Bay County,” said McConnell.

McConnell said a project like this costs hundreds of millions of dollars.

He said there wasn’t a person in the room who wasn’t for the expansion. One excited local resident is Holly Spring, who believes widening Back Beach to six lanes would also benefit tourism.

“The Beach is a money-maker for the entire county. Tourism needs to always be important and I’m sure as a tourist I would not enjoy sitting in front of Pier Park for hours and hours and hours,” said Spring.

McConnell said they’ll take this input to the Bay County Transportation Planning Organization meeting next month. He said he wants people to understand no decision was made Thursday and this long-range plan goes until 2045.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.