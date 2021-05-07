PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced the arrest of a Panama City man accused of child sex trafficking Friday.

Investigators say Damarcus King, 25, took a minor from Bay County to a hotel in Gadsden County, where he had sex with her. They say he uploaded a nude image of her to a website and arranged for another man to have sex with her in the hotel room, for which King received money from the man.

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies started the investigation but asked FDLE to take over since the alleged crime involved multiple jurisdictions.

Investigators say Homeland Security Investigations assisted on the case, as did Perry Police, who made the arrest on FDLE’s warrant.

They say the victim was safely recovered by law enforcement.

King was arrested on one felony count each of sex trafficking, lewd or lascivious battery, promotion of sexual performance by a child, transmission of pornography by electronic device, and interference with child custody. He was booked into the Taylor County Detention Facility.

