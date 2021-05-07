Panama City Police corporal with brain tumor promoted to sergeant as surprise

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Smiles and laughter filled the room at the Panama City Police Department Thursday. For Corporal Darby Gay, he didn’t know the real reason why.

“Darby has always been about doing the job. He’s always been here. He’s always about giving 110%,” Police Chief Scott Ervin said.

When the department found out Gay was diagnosed with a brain tumor, they held a fundraiser for him last month. But, Ervin said they wanted to do more for someone they say is a leader and mentor in all his roles.

“Between patrol, community services, field training, traffic homicide, a lot of different hats that he’s worn during the time,” said Ervin.

A hat and badge Gay will now take on in a new role after 13 years. Corporal Gay became Sergeant Gay in a surprise promotion. Chief Ervin said there are two things that really make a chief proud.

“One, every time you get to promote someone and the other is just watching ordinary people come to work every day and do extraordinary things and service to this community,” said Chief Ervin.

Family and co-workers celebrated the emotional moment with Gay. The local non-profit organization All Things Panama City Beach Outreach also presented Gay with a $14,000 check.

“To go to his family for whatever they desire to help out with costs,” All Things Panama City Beach Outreach board member Chris Pfahl said.

Costs that will go toward medical bills and a wanted family trip to Disney World. Pfahl said it was great to see everyone’s reaction during the ceremony.

“I think [for] everyone in the room, it was a heartwarming moment,” said Pfahl.

City Manager Mark McQueen gave Gay a city coin for all he does to support the community. Chief Ervin said moments like this get him emotional. No matter what position Gay holds, the bond between fellow officers is unbreakable.

Chief Ervin said if they see the need, they’ll hold another fundraiser for Gay in the future.

To donate to the Gay family, visit Darby Gay GoFundMe.

