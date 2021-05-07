Advertisement

Thursday Evening Forecast

Less humid air is returning to the panhandle
By Chris Smith
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 9:11 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Less humid air is returning to the panhandle and should last through the upcoming weekend. For tonight skies will remain clear and it will be cooler w/50s inland and low 60s at the coast. We should see plenty of sun Friday w/highs near 80. Lows will be coolest Saturday morning w/lows in the low to mid 50s. It turns warmer and a little more humid on Mother’s Day. Rain returns to the forecast by Monday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

