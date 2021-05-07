VPS Airport welcomes Southwest Airlines

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A big day for the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport in Okaloosa County.

Thursday afternoon, the inaugural Southwest Airlines flight flew into VPS.

It came from Dallas, Texas carrying about 100 passengers.

A water cannon salute doused the airplane as it taxied in from the runway.

State officials joined county leaders to welcome Southwest to Okaloosa County.

The airline will fly to Nashville three times daily and Dallas and Baltimore once a day.

Southwest will begin flying to Chicago starting in June.

