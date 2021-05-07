Advertisement

Weekend Forecast

It’s going to be a great Mother’s Day weekend
By Chris Smith
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s shaping up to be a nice weekend here in the panhandle. Lows will be quite cool Saturday morning as temps will start in the upper 40s to near 50 inland w/mid 50s at the coast. During the day Saturday it will warm up nicely and we will see highs near 80. Winds will turn in from the Gulf late in the day so the humidity will increase by Sunday morning. Temps will start in the 50s/60s Mother’s Day morning w/highs in the low to mid 80s that afternoon.

Soak up the sunshine while you can because rain chances return to the forecast by the start of the school/work week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

