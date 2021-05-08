Advertisement

Express Lane in Panama City allegedly robbed overnight

Panama City Police need help finding a man they say robbed an Express lane Friday night.
Panama City Police need help finding a man they say robbed an Express lane Friday night.(PCPD)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The Express Lane at West 11th Street and Jenks Avenue was robbed late Friday night, Panama City Police said.

A man in his 50s walked into the store with a firearm around 11:45 p.m., according to investigators.

He demanded the clerk open the cash drawer while he held a gun to her side.

The clerk complied and the man grabbed an unknown amount of cash before running away.

The suspect was wearing all black, including a black Realtree hoodie and black and white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died in a Panama City crash Saturday afternoon.
One person dies in car crash Saturday afternoon in Youngstown
Brian Kolfage was arrested by federal officials in Miramar Beach Thursday morning.
Local president of “We Build the Wall” faces new federal indictment
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested a Panama City man accused of child sex...
Panama City man accused of child sex trafficking
Officials say a crash involving three vehicles sent multiple people to the hospital Wednesday...
Multiple injuries reported in Panama City Beach crash
Panama City Beach Police say the altercation happened Sunday, April 25th.
Disorderly conduct suspects wanted after videos posted to social media

Latest News

Nearly $4,000 was raised from the event.
Panama City Northside Rotary Club is taking steps for Polio
The route is operated by American Airlines.
ECP now offers a nonstop flight to Philadelphia
Rutherford High School teamed up with Winn Dixie in Parker and Ace Hardware in Springfield for...
Community comes together to help beautify Rutherford High School
SATURDAY EVENING WX 5-8-2021
SATURDAY EVENING WX 5-8-2021
One person died in a Panama City crash Saturday afternoon.
One person dies in car crash Saturday afternoon in Youngstown