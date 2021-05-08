Express Lane in Panama City allegedly robbed overnight

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The Express Lane at West 11th Street and Jenks Avenue was robbed late Friday night, Panama City Police said.

A man in his 50s walked into the store with a firearm around 11:45 p.m., according to investigators.

He demanded the clerk open the cash drawer while he held a gun to her side.

The clerk complied and the man grabbed an unknown amount of cash before running away.

The suspect was wearing all black, including a black Realtree hoodie and black and white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.