Express Lane in Panama City allegedly robbed overnight
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
The Express Lane at West 11th Street and Jenks Avenue was robbed late Friday night, Panama City Police said.
A man in his 50s walked into the store with a firearm around 11:45 p.m., according to investigators.
He demanded the clerk open the cash drawer while he held a gun to her side.
The clerk complied and the man grabbed an unknown amount of cash before running away.
The suspect was wearing all black, including a black Realtree hoodie and black and white Nike shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100.
