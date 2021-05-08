Advertisement

Man charged with DUI for fatal 2020 crash

A man is facing charges in connection with a wreck that killed one person last year.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is facing charges in connection with a wreck that killed one person last year.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers announced the arrest Friday. They say James Herman Kelley is charged with vehicular homicide, DUI manslaughter, two counts of DUI with injury, four counts of DUI with property damage, and DUI.

On April 12, 2020, troopers say Kelley was driving a Chevrolet Silverado north on County Road 181 in Holmes County near Gator Lane. They say he crossed over the center line into the southbound lanes, side-swiping two other cars. They say he continued going the wrong way until his truck hit a third vehicle driven by Cynthia Perrigin.

Troopers say Kelley was seriously hurt and Perrigin died from her injuries. The drivers of the two vehicles Kelley’s truck side-swiped reported minor injuries.

Kelley was booked into the Washington County Jail without incident.

