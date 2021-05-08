Mothers speak on mental health ahead of Mother’s Day

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The pandemic has affected everyone, but mental health experts said mothers are some of the most affected.

“We’re seeing the rates of depression and mental illness across the board just skyrocket,” Suzanne Clark, a licensed mental health professional, said.

Clark also said a leading driver to this is the sense of loneliness and isolation. Feelings Cheyenne Williamson, a local mother, said she’s having a hard time with, especially not being able to go out.

“All I have is my kids. They’re great. They’re fun, but a lot of times it’s not the connection that I need,” said Williamson.

Clark said this feeling is common in other households. “Despite being at home with other people in the house, we can still feel lonely,” she said.

Clark added she’s also seen some positive mental health trends in mothers despite the pandemic. Some local moms shared with us on Facebook they feel closer with their families than ever before.

Closer Clark said because people are forced to spend more time with their families. “With that comes more meaningful, maybe more lengthy conversations,” she said.

With restrictions easing, some mothers say they’re able to breathe easier.

Local mother Liz Byrne said in a Facebook comment: “I think we have it pretty good here. Kids are in school, sports, and activities. I remind my kids often that other states aren’t as lucky. I am happy that my kids are happy!”

Mothers are even giving shout-outs to other mothers they believe deserve extra recognition through all the adversities of the pandemic.

Local mother Camille Darley said in a Facebook comment: “I know so many women who have taken on double the duties during the pandemic. One I certainly think of is Amanda Candelaria!!! She has navigated the pandemic as a single mom with two children + worked her way up to a promotion.”

With Mother’s Day approaching, our hats go off to all moms out there who keep everything together, even during a pandemic.

The pandemic struggles aren’t just affecting mothers. According to Mental Health America data, from April to September 2020, more than 130,000 people screened said the coronavirus was a reason for their severe anxiety or depression.

