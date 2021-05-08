Advertisement

One person dies in car crash Saturday afternoon in Youngstown

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

One person is dead after a three-car accident in Panama City Saturday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say the driver of the first car was traveling south on US 231, south of Scotts Ferry Road, on the outside southbound lane.

The second car was traveling northbound on the inside lane, passing the third car in the outside lane.

The driver of the first vehicle crossed over the inside southbound lane, entered the center median, and began to overturn.

The driver and passenger of the first vehicle were ejected from the vehicle.

As the first vehicle was entering the northbound lanes, the second vehicle hit the rear of the first vehicle, and the third vehicle hit both vehicles as they were rotating from the original crash.

US 231 is closed as emergency officials work the scene.

