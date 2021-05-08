Saturday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Beautiful conditions will prevail in the Panhandle for the end of the weekend.

Temperatures Sunday will rise back into the mid to upper 80s, with plenty of sunshine throughout the region. The sunshine won’t last, however, as a wet pattern sets in for the majority of the workweek. Storm chances will range in the 40-60% range all the way through Thursday, with conditions finally clearing by the weekend.

You can watch my full forecast above.

