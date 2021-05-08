Advertisement

Saturday Evening Forecast

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Beautiful conditions will prevail in the Panhandle for the end of the weekend.

Temperatures Sunday will rise back into the mid to upper 80s, with plenty of sunshine throughout the region. The sunshine won’t last, however, as a wet pattern sets in for the majority of the workweek. Storm chances will range in the 40-60% range all the way through Thursday, with conditions finally clearing by the weekend.

You can watch my full forecast above.

