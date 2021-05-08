Advertisement

South Walton Street Art Festival kicks off in Sandestin

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 9:02 PM CDT
SANDESTIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It was a beautiful end to the week weather-wise across the Panhandle, and the South Walton Street Art Festival has kicked off in Sandestin.

Thirty entrants ranging from professional artists to school-aged children began street murals in Grand Boulevard Town Center. The event featured live music and plenty of food and beverage options. And after a year so heavily altered by the pandemic organizers were excited to bring the arts back into the spotlight.

“COVID has changed so many things about so many of us,” said Doug Foltz of the Cultural Arts Alliance of Walton County. “But the one thing it hasn’t changed is our desire to get the arts and the value they bring to the community back out to the community.”

The event lasted from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, and will last from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

