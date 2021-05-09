Community comes together to help beautify Rutherford High School

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Saturday, Rutherford High School started its two-part beautification project. Volunteers from Winn Dixie in Parker and Ace Hardware in Springfield joined forces to help revamp the campus for students and faculty.

“Our public schools are tasked with huge, huge tasks and they do such important work and sometimes the details, they don’t have for that. I just love the idea of being able to support them and provide a service that perhaps they don’t have time to do during the Monday through Friday,” Volunteer Heather Hudson said.

More than a dozen community members worked together picking up trash, pressure washing hallways, and repainting the administration building.

“Really brighten it and you know just boost the morale and let them have a beautiful school to come to,” Elevate Bay Business Liaison for Rutherford High Rosalita Cisneros said.

It’s a project that hits home for volunteer Hudson.

“My parents met when they were kids and were students at Rutherford, and obviously that’s the start of my family. And they’re still happily married forty-something years later,” Hudson said. “My dad actually used to be the principal here before he retired.”

The cleanup project is part of Bay District School’s Elevate Bay Program that looks to support and encourage at-risk kids in the area.

“I went around and just the students here just I feel could use the boost so the community helping, this shows them that everybody does truly care for them,” Cisneros said.

Hudson said it’s important to take a step back sometimes, and see what you can do to help.

“Although we’re just a small piece of the puzzle, we can always do something to make something a little bit better,” Hudson said.

Small pieces coming together to make a big picture.

Part two of the project will be revitalizing the campus courtyard. That will take place on May 23rd.

