Econfina Creek sites re-open

By Tony Reese
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Northwest Florida Water Management District re-opened three of its most popular recreation sites along Econfina Creek this weekend.

Sunday afternoon, several people could be seen enjoying the remodeled amenities at one of the recreation sites, Williford Spring.

The sites at Williford and Pitt/Sylvan Springs took extensive damage from Hurricane Michael, and the district staggered cleanup efforts to allow for public access during the warmer months.

”You see all these people out here bruh, it wasn’t even this many at Blue Springs...All these people come out here on a daily to have fun. So, we came out here to have fun with them, said local, Jasmine Smith.

Several other Williford spring attendees say the park has seen major changes since Hurricane Michael.

All three recreation sites can be accessed off State Road 20 between State Road 77 and Highway 231.

