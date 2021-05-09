Advertisement

Good Samaritan recalls jumping from bridge to save 2-year-old after car crash

By Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) - A Maryland man is being hailed as a hero for leaping off a bridge into a bay to save a 2-year-old girl who had been ejected into the water from a wrecked vehicle.

The Daily Times of Salisbury reports Ocean City emergency responders met Friday with Jonathan Bauer, who shared his story publicly for the first time since the incident May 2.

Bauer was nearby when a multi-vehicle collision happened on a bridge over a bay. With no boats nearby to assist, he jumped in and rescued the toddler.

The fire chief says Bauer put his own life on the line because of the height of the bridge and the shallow water below.

