Panama City Northside Rotary Club is taking steps for Polio

Nearly $4,000 was raised from the event.
By Natalie Williams
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Northside Rotary Club is taking steps in the fight against Polio. Saturday the club had its second annual Poker Stroll for Polio event to raise money for the fight against polio.

Community members strolled through St. Andrews to visit shops and collect poker hands.

Those involved say the event was a great way to get out, enjoy the weather and do something good for the community and the world.

“We call it a poker stroll instead of a poker run because it is in a three-block area and everybody just has fun and has a good time doing it,” Rotary Club Volunteer Laird Hitchcock said.

Volunteers tell us nearly $4,000 was raised from the event.

