Chipotle raising average wages to $15 per hour

Chipotle is increasing the pay of its restaurant workers to an average of $15 per hour.
By CNN staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Chipotle is increasing employee wages.

The restaurant chain says workers make an average of $15 per hour.

The new pay scale will be rolled out by the end of June.

“Chipotle’s crew members can advance to a Restaurateur, the highest General Manager position, in as little as three and a half years, with average compensation of $100,000 while leading a multi-million-dollar growing business,” a company news release says.

Chipotle, like other chains in the fast-food industry, is trying to staff up for summer.

The restaurants have been struggling to hire workers as the pandemic appears to wane and business begins to return.

