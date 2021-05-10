Florida Roots Soccer Club makes debut Saturday against Tallahassee

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A new club team, the Florida Roots, made their debut in Bay County. The team is owned by Jona Hammond, the Arnold boy’s soccer coach and is coached by Larry Cecchini, the Arnold girl’s soccer coach.

For the first game in program history, the Roots hosted Tallahassee at Tommy Oliver, ending in a draw 3-3, but this is just the beginning for the team, a new home for soccer stars hoping to keep up with their game after high school or for players just hoping to make it to the next level.

“I wanted to, number one, give players the best possible training that they could have because I felt like I knew what it took to get to the next level, but then also, they play club soccer,” said Hammond. “What then? Do we just say ‘Bye. Thank you for your time.’ I thought there was a need for us to help them out more, to see them off, to see them play in college, but then, also, to bring them home during the summer and provide this stage for them to play on where they can go to the next level if that’s something they are able to do and choose to do.”

The next game for the Florida Roots will be Wednesday, May 12 at 7 p.m. at Tommy Oliver.

