How did locals spend their Mother’s Day?

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Mother’s Day is a special day to celebrate the amazing mom’s in our life whether they are your mother or have been a motherly figure to you.

“I am so glad someone decided to make a day for mothers,” local mother Sandy said.

We asked locals what they were doing on this Mother’s Day. Some said they were spending the day at the beach with their mom, others went to grab a bite to eat.

“We have had a wonderful day together with my family we went to church, they took me out to eat and now they have given me this beautiful bouquet of flowers and the candy,” Sandy said.

And some like Tallahassee native Branden drove a few hours to see his mom and grandma on the special day.

“Well anytime I get to drive into town and be with my mom again it is always like a great time being with her and get to bring her some nice flowers some of her favorite candy, just something nice to do for her, she has done so much for me over the years,” Branden said.

Branden adds for him, it is a privilege that he can still visit his mom on this special day. he said the two-hour drive was worth it to see her and celebrate her.

“So having that day, this day just to be able to show my gratitude to her and show my love to her in the best way I can,” Branden said.

Sandy adds it’s always important to show motherly figures in your life how thankful you are for them even if it isn’t Mother’s Day.

