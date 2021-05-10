Advertisement

Hurricane preparedness goes beyond a hurricane kit

It is best to prepare for hurricanes sooner rather than later
By Sam Martello
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Summer isn’t the only season that is quickly approaching.

“Hurricane season starts June 1st this year, starts June 1st every year,” WJHG Meteorologist Ryan Michaels said. “Goes right through November.”

2020 was a record-breaker with 30 named storms.

“We are expecting another above-average season here for this year,” Michaels said. “Maybe not record-breaking which would be good news.”

So, what better time to start preparing for hurricane season than the present.

“It’s almost something you should be doing at all times,” Matthew Coleman, the General Manager of Flagala Hardware, said. “You should be refreshing your kit at all times and you have to think about every member of your family and having an escape plan for them.”

Of course, a hurricane kit is important. But, hurricane preparedness goes beyond that.

“Evacuation routes, what kind of threats could be posed to where we live,” Michaels said. “If we’re on a coastal area it could be storm surge but if we’re inland it could be on the flooding side of things.”

“Any medication, plenty of water for people, cash on hand, fuel for your vehicle,” Coleman said. “We’ve all been through Michael. We all know that’s the most recent and horrible one, but there’s been other bad ones too.”

Some say lessons learned from Michael have helped them better prepare.

“You never want to hoard for a hurricane, you just want to constantly have what you know you’re going to need and just keep replenishing it,” Coleman said. “Not buying it the week of or the day of the storm. Do it now.”

Having these plans in place in advance can help you tackle the unknown of the 2021 hurricane season.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

