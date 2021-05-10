Advertisement

Longtime C&G Sporting Goods owner Ronnie Groom to retire

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For more than 60 years, Panama City and Bay County residents have dropped by C&G Sporting Goods on Harrison Avenue for their hunting, fishing and firearm needs.

Now, after decades as the owner of C&G, Ronnie Groom is stepping back.

“I came here many years ago,” Groom said. “In fact, I’ve been here around 60 years. Ted Graham and Phil Krigler were the original owners, and I came in and went to work with Mr. Krigler and worked my way up and got the business. I’ve been here a long time and just have enjoyed every minute of it. We have a tremendous clientele.”

C&G Sporting Goods has served generations of citizens of the area, in the same building on Harrison Avenue. Groom is excited about not just the future of the store, but for downtown Panama City as a whole.

“This is an old building,” Groom said. “It’s been here a long time. I see a great future down here. This end of Harrison Avenue is really going to perk up, you know there are all kinds of plans in the mill. It’s going to be a very good thing.”

The store is being sold to three new owners, and while management may be changing, Groom is confident the atmosphere that makes the store special won’t be going anywhere.

“The employees will be the same, it’s gonna be some good people here and things are not going to change, it’s gonna just move right on,” Groom said. “It’s still going to be C & G Sporting Goods.”

C&G is set to be the local sporting goods store for years to come.

