Advertisement

Man arrested on DUI charge after crash involving FWC patrol truck

A local man is facing charges after he allegedly hit a Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission...
A local man is facing charges after he allegedly hit a Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission truck Sunday night.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local man is facing charges after he allegedly hit a Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission truck Sunday night.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say a 25-year-old Panama City man was driving a pickup truck on Highway 20 at the intersection of Highway 231.

They say that truck hit the backside of an FWC marked patrol truck that was stopped at the red light. All three people inside the two trucks reported no injuries but the Panama City man was charged with driving under the influence.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died in a Panama City crash Saturday afternoon.
One person dies in car crash Saturday afternoon in Youngstown
Troopers say a teen was critically injured when a car hit him while he was crossing Highway 77...
Teen bicyclist critically injured in crash
Panama City Police need help finding a man they say robbed an Express lane Friday night.
Express Lane in Panama City allegedly robbed overnight
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested a Panama City man accused of child sex...
Panama City man accused of child sex trafficking
The route is operated by American Airlines.
ECP now offers a nonstop flight to Philadelphia

Latest News

Authorities investigate fatal crash in Altha
The Bay County Public Library will display the “Downtown Through the Years” photography exhibit...
Downtown Panama City history photography exhibit on display
The two seniors from each high school gathered at Bay District Schools headquarters to be...
BDS honors each high school’s valedictorians, salutatorians Monday
Kristen Faggert and Baby G, it's been something new every day for the past 16 months she's...
Foster Care Awareness month sparks foster family talk
A local library is shining light on the history of downtown Panama City.
Local History Photography Exhibit