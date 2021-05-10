Man arrested on DUI charge after crash involving FWC patrol truck

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local man is facing charges after he allegedly hit a Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission truck Sunday night.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say a 25-year-old Panama City man was driving a pickup truck on Highway 20 at the intersection of Highway 231.

They say that truck hit the backside of an FWC marked patrol truck that was stopped at the red light. All three people inside the two trucks reported no injuries but the Panama City man was charged with driving under the influence.

