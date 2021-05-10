Advertisement

Mexico Beach expected to see a lot of visitors this summer

By Natalie Williams
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Because of the pandemic last year, the little town of Mexico Beach puts its Hurricane Michael recovery on hold. But now Mayor Al Cathey says tourism is finally picking back up and he believes the quaint beach hotspot will be bustling with visitors.

“The rebuilding, there are things happening here every day but it going to take a while for the inventory to meet the demand,” Mayor Cathey said.

Residents say this summer will be the summer of recovery.

“Last year it was kind of just a breath of fresh air like we can finally get back on our feet after Hurricane Michael and then it was just hit again with COVID. But this year it is really just coming back stronger than ever,” Forgotten Coast Property Management and Rentals Realtor Christina Jagielski said.

Recovery has been so fast, those at Forgotten Coast Property Management and Rentals tell us since last year they have added nearly 30 new rentals.

”We are seeing a lot more people rebuilding and that is a good sign, and then we are seeing a lot of new people. There is a pile of new owners that have come in and call us and they have never dealt with vacation rentals before but they know that is what they want to do with it,” Jagielski said.

Rental Agencies in Mexico Beach say starting Memorial Day weekend, the crowds are going to be non-stop until the end of August.

”We are crawling out of this thing and that is what is happening. In the meantime, the condos, those that are on the market are doing very well. The single-family homes that are on the market are booked up,” Mayor Cathey said.

Mayor Cathey adds the future is looking very bright for Mexico Beach.

