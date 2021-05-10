Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s an active morning on radar as we track a band of showers and thunderstorms into the Panhandle. We’ll want to grab the rain gear before heading out for the chance at off and on showers or storms in the morning. It most certainly won’t be an all day rain in any one spot. But good coverage of a few passing showers or storms can be expected across NWFL today.

Dress comfortably out the door this morning as we’re also waking up warmer and more humid. Temperatures out the door are starting out largely around 70°. Due to the anticipated unsettled skies with clouds and passing showers or thunderstorms today, we’ll likely only warm into the upper 70s near 80° for afternoon highs.

It’s a cold front moving into the Southeast that’s creating the unsettled conditions today. The problem is this cold front will stall out across the Southeast tonight through Wednesday. We’ll anticipate seeing more batches of showers and thunderstorms at times from today through Thursday morning before the front heads out to the Florida Peninsula.

There’s potential for some strong storms to develop off this front over the next several days as well. Not all storms, but a few isolated ones may be strong to severe, where gusty winds, hail, and bouts of heavy rain are possible. Rain totals across the Panhandle from today through Thursday morning will generally be between 1-2″. It’s possible for some pockets of higher amounts if areas get hit by more than one thunderstorm.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with a few showers or thunderstorms passing through. Highs today only reach the upper 70s near 80°. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps us unsettled with a stalled out cold front in place creating rounds of showers and storms through Thursday morning.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.