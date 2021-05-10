Advertisement

PCPD: Fountain drink theft leads to murder suspect arrest

Nathan Dubose was arrested in Panama City Saturday afternoon. Police say he is wanted in...
Nathan Dubose was arrested in Panama City Saturday afternoon. Police say he is wanted in Mississippi in connection with a murder.(Bay County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Police say a man wanted for murder in Mississippi was caught in Panama City after he allegedly stole a soda.

Panama City Police say they responded to a call about a theft at a restaurant on the 200 block of W. 15th Street Saturday afternoon. Police say Nathan Dubose, 21, went into the restaurant and filled a container with a soft drink, then left without paying.

When officers got there, they say Dubose offered to pay for the soda, but the business wanted him trespassed from the property. Officers say Dubose gave them a false name, but through questioning they learned he knew he had an active warrant out of Mississippi.

Dubose was found to have active warrants for first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a firearm out of Jackson County, Mississippi. He was booked into the Bay County Jail to await extradition.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died in a Panama City crash Saturday afternoon.
One person dies in car crash Saturday afternoon in Youngstown
Troopers say a teen was critically injured when a car hit him while he was crossing Highway 77...
Teen bicyclist critically injured in crash
Panama City Police need help finding a man they say robbed an Express lane Friday night.
Express Lane in Panama City allegedly robbed overnight
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested a Panama City man accused of child sex...
Panama City man accused of child sex trafficking
The route is operated by American Airlines.
ECP now offers a nonstop flight to Philadelphia

Latest News

Authorities investigate fatal crash in Altha
The Bay County Public Library will display the “Downtown Through the Years” photography exhibit...
Downtown Panama City history photography exhibit on display
The two seniors from each high school gathered at Bay District Schools headquarters to be...
BDS honors each high school’s valedictorians, salutatorians Monday
Kristen Faggert and Baby G, it's been something new every day for the past 16 months she's...
Foster Care Awareness month sparks foster family talk
A local library is shining light on the history of downtown Panama City.
Local History Photography Exhibit