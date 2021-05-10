PCPD: Fountain drink theft leads to murder suspect arrest

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Police say a man wanted for murder in Mississippi was caught in Panama City after he allegedly stole a soda.

Panama City Police say they responded to a call about a theft at a restaurant on the 200 block of W. 15th Street Saturday afternoon. Police say Nathan Dubose, 21, went into the restaurant and filled a container with a soft drink, then left without paying.

When officers got there, they say Dubose offered to pay for the soda, but the business wanted him trespassed from the property. Officers say Dubose gave them a false name, but through questioning they learned he knew he had an active warrant out of Mississippi.

Dubose was found to have active warrants for first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a firearm out of Jackson County, Mississippi. He was booked into the Bay County Jail to await extradition.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.