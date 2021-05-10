Teen bicyclist critically injured in crash

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Troopers say a teen was critically injured when a car hit him while he was crossing Highway 77 Sunday night.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say a 13-year-old boy from Southport was riding his bicycle on County Road 2302 trying to cross Highway 77. They say the teen had no lights on his bike and was wearing dark clothing. He was also riding with another person.

They say a 27-year-old woman from Panama City was driving a car on Highway 77. Troopers say she saw one of the cyclists enter into her lane and swerved to miss the person. They say when she moved into the turn lane, she hit the 13-year-old’s bike, throwing him off it.

Troopers say the boy’s injuries were critical and the woman was not hurt.

