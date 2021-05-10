Advertisement

Workweek Forecast

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It was a near-perfect Mother’s Day across Northwest Florida, but rain is on the way for the workweek.

A cold front will push through the region Monday morning, bringing with it plenty of showers and storms. Deep moisture will remain in place through the week, with daily storm chances in the 40-50% range. Conditions will finally begin to dry by the end of the week, with another very pleasant weekend ahead.

You can watch my full forecast above.

