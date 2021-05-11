Authorities investigate fatal crash in Altha

ALTHA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Authorities are currently investigating a fatal crash in Altha late Monday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the incident took place sometime around 10:30 p.m. on NW Jeff Fowler Road near State Road 71. At least one person is dead, but no other information has been released about the crash at this time.

At the time of publication, troopers say the roadway is blocked. Exercise caution if travelling in the area.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

