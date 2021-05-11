BDS honors each high school’s valedictorians, salutatorians Monday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Between a category five hurricane and global pandemic, Bay District Schools students have had their education put to the test. As graduation approaches, Bay District Schools recognized its 2021 valedictorians and salutatorians Monday who persevered through it all.

The two seniors from each high school gathered at Bay District Schools headquarters to be honored. All the students went around the room talking about their biggest challenges through all these adversities. For Chloe Tutunick, she came out of public school into Bay Virtual long before the pandemic. Chloe said already being in virtual school really helped when everyone else transferred online. She said this gave her an advantage in knowing how to manage her time and communicate with people. She said this led to her becoming a valedictorian.

“It feels great to be able to share the experience and to be the voice of Bay Virtual school. That’s incredible,” said Chloe.

Chloe said while she misses her friends in person at school, she wouldn’t trade her virtual education.

For Jace Damon, he started his journey to the ivy league freshman year at Rutherford. Jace said this feeling of making it to the end of his high school journey as a salutatorian is surreal. He said after the hurricane, It was tough for him, but the worst he said, was switching to online school during the pandemic and never returning to in-person.

“Maybe without some of the experiences I went through, I wouldn’t be in the place I am now and I’m absolutely ecstatic about my future. I have everything to be thankful for,” said Jace.

Jace said even with these changes, he wouldn’t have changed anything about his high school experience. All of the students said they can agree on one thing, because of the hurricane and the pandemic, they’re coming out as stronger students.

