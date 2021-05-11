Advertisement

COVID poll: Americans going out more, wearing masks less

By CNN staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you find yourself going out more and leaving your mask behind, you’re not alone.

A new Axios-Ipsos poll finds more Americans went out to eat last week than at any other time during the pandemic, 54% of those surveyed said they had done so.

Even more said they visited friends and family, with 59% reporting those activities.

At the same time, fewer people were taking precautions.

Social distancing wasn’t being practiced as much, down 8 points from last month to 56%.

Mask wearing was down, too, from 63% to 58%.

Vaccinated people were more likely to wear masks. The poll also says they’re going out at roughly the same rate as their unvaccinated peers.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigate fatal crash in Altha
Troopers say a teen was critically injured when a car hit him while he was crossing Highway 77...
Teen bicyclist critically injured in crash
Groom has owned C&G Sporting Goods for decades.
Longtime C&G Sporting Goods owner Ronnie Groom to retire
One person died in a Panama City crash Saturday afternoon.
One person dies in car crash Saturday afternoon in Youngstown
A local man is facing charges after he allegedly hit a Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission...
Man arrested on DUI charge after crash involving FWC patrol truck

Latest News

Bay District School board members were faced with two big questions Tuesday
Masks optional for Bay District Schools
Masks are now optional for Bay District Schools.
Masks Optional for BDS
Carson Dorsey is this week's Walborsky, Bradley, and Fleming's Student Athlete of the Week.
Carson Dorsey is this week’s Walborsky, Bradley, and Fleming Student Athlete of the Week
A Palestinian searches for survivors under the rubble of a destroyed rooftop of a residential...
Israel, Hamas escalate fighting with no end in sight
Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for the state of Florida following a...
Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency after pipeline cyberattack